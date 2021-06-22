Woman found dead in canal in Altrincham

An investigation is underway after woman was found dead in the Bridgewater Canal.Greater Manchester Police said the discovery was made near Seamon's Moss Bridge, Altrincham, at around 6am this morning.Diversions are in place near the scene on Seamon's Road and Oldfield Road.

In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "Officers were called around 6am today (Tuesday 22 June 2021) to a report of a body in a canal near Oldfield Road, Altrincham."Emergency services attended and a woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."Enquiries are ongoing."Anyone with information should contact police. Details can also be passed via our online web chat function at www.gmp.police.uk."Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."