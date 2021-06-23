North West orchestras to stage Andrew Lloyd Webber extravaganza.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced plans to mark the "triumphant and hopeful return of live music, theatre and entertainment" with a UK tour and album.

Three newly-orchestrated symphonic suites from his musicals Evita, The Phantom Of The Opera and Sunset Boulevard will be performed by an 81-piece orchestra, conducted by long-time collaborator Simon Lee.

The show will tour the UK during 2022, using local orchestras in Manchester and Liverpool and will be accompanied by an album recorded by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Orchestra.

Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Manchester Halle Orchestra

Lord Lloyd-Webber said: "For over a year now we have lived without the joy of live music.

"As we fight to bring performers back to work and theatres back to life, I hope that this album might now take on a new meaning: the music which represents the triumphant and hopeful return of live music, theatre and entertainment across the world.

"It is wonderful and very moving for me to see brilliant musicians back where they belong."

It comes after the impresario said in a statement on Friday that theatre has been treated as "an afterthought and undervalued" by the Government during the unlocking process, after the end of social distancing measures was pushed back by a month.

The 2022 tour runs from September 17 at the Manchester Bridgewater Hall with the Halle Orchestra to October 1 at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.