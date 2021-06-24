Margaret Sherlock's hairdressing salon has been at the cutting edge of style for as long as anyone can remember. So long in fact, that a book has been published about her life.

She may be Britain's oldest hairdresser, but at 91, Margaret Sherlock isn't putting away her scissors just yet.

Margaret opened her Salon in Chorley 65 years ago and with so many stories and memories her daughter Linda has written a book.

Margaret used to run the salon with her husband Frank but he died in 2008. She says she was determined to keep the salon open.

A party had been planned to celebrate 65 years since 'Hair by Margaret Opened' but covid restrictions put that on hold. Instead, her very first customer came for her usual perm.