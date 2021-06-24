Can I have the Covid-19 vaccine if I'm pregnant?

Play video

At Manchester Royal Infirmary's Covid-19 vaccination clinic I met Elizabeth Etherington waiting for her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

At 33 weeks pregnant she said: "If I'm ill what happens to her?"

Elizabeth pointed at her stomach, she's expecting a baby girl.

Hesitant at first, she decided to get the jab after speaking to health professionals.

Even though the guidance has changed many women still aren't coming forward because they are worried or don't think the invite applies to them because pregnant women previously weren't offered the vaccine.

It's been horrible, we've looked after quite a number of pregnant women...it's distressing, we get really worried, really worried. Mum gets sick when she's breathless when she's coughing all the time the baby gets sick as well. Dr Teresa Kelly

Dr Teresa Kelly is an a consultant obstetrician at Saint Mary's hospital has been answering questions for us:

CAN I HAVE THE COVID VACCINE IF I AM PREGNANT?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that pregnant women should be offered COVID-19 vaccines at the same time as people of the same age or risk group.

WHAT JAB WILL I GET?

The guidance states it's preferable for pregnant women in the UK to be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines where available. There is no evidence to suggest that other vaccines are unsafe for pregnant women, but more research is needed.

WHAT IF I'VE HAD ONE DOSE OF ASTRA ZENECA ALREADY?

The advice is to get another dose of the same vaccine unless they had a serious side effect after the first dose.

WHAT ABOUT BREASTFEEDING?

Vaccines can be received whilst breastfeeding. This is in line with recommendations from the USA and the World Health Organisation.

I WANT A BABY, CAN I HAVE THE JAB?

There is no need to avoid pregnancy after COVID-19 vaccination. There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines have any effect on fertility or your chances of becoming pregnant.