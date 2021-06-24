She is one of the most exciting, talked-about runners in British Athletics.

Keely Hodgkinson is just 19, yet seems to break records whenever she sets foot on the track.

In the last 12 months, the 800m star has broken the Under 20 world indoor record, the British Under 20 outdoor record, and was crowned Britain's youngest gold medallist at the European Indoor Championships in half a century.

Caption: Keely Hodgkinson storms to another victory.

Caption: Keely Hodgkinson storms to another victory.

And yet there is no guarantee she will qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

That dream rests on a weekend of competition in Manchester where the British trials are taking place.

Four of the world's top 10 in the women's 800m are British - but only three places are up for grabs in Team GB.

"If there's no pressure you can't make a diamond," said Keely, who is from Atherton in Greater Manchester.

"British 800m running is out of this world, phenomenal."



Keely is relishing the challenge at Manchester's Regional Athletics Arena this weekend (June 26 & 27).

Her coach, Trevor Painter, says her future is bright. "Keely could have a long career and maybe go to three or four Olympics," he said. "She's certainly not operating at full pelt yet."

Keely, who trains at Leigh Harriers, is mentored by Trevor's wife - and former 800m star - Jenny Meadows.

And there is now a new member of Keely's fan club with Jenny and Trevor's new arrival, baby Arabella.

INSERT STILL - KEELY AND BABY (Nas stills)

Caption: Jenny Meadows and baby Arabella join Keely at a training session.

"Arabella sees Keely, she watches her on television and she recognises her," said Jenny. "She also knows that Keely steals away some of her attention!"

Keely added: "They are like a second family to me. I can come and talk to them about anything - training or non-training. If I'm ever struggling they will always be there for me. And now Arabella is here it's like I've got another sister."