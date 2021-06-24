Manchester woman furious after cancelling holiday due to Scotland travel ban.

Play video

A receptionist at Manchester United say's she's heartbroken after cancelling her 2 week holiday because Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon banned people from Greater Manchester travelling there.

Shelley Peacock and her husband planned to visit the likes of Stirling Castle and Orkney during the holiday, which was supposed to be a 50th birthday treat for her.

Stirling Castle Credit: Visit Scotland

Orkney Credit: Orkney.com

A member of English Heritage and The National Trust, Shelley was looking forward to visiting historical sites and monuments.

To make matters worse, she'd already cancelled it once before because of lockdown last year.

Shelley is dissappointed there'd been no warning beforehand.

Talks on the issue between Nicola Sturgeon and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham appear to have ended badly with Andy Burnham accusing the First Minister of leaking the details of what he'd assumed were confidential discussions.

A spokesperson for Andy Burnham said " We are surprised the Scottish Government briefed details ... of a confidential meeting.

We welcome her (Nicola Sturgeon's) acceptance that the Scottish Government needs to provide more information about how they reach their decisions ...

We are however dissappointed that The First Minister completely dismissed the financial impact her decision had on residents in Bolton, Manchester and Salford"