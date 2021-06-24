Second Mersey Tunnel Celebrates Half a Century

Locals still call it the New Tunnel to Wallasey compared with the Old Tunnel known as the Queensway Tunnel which goes to Birkenhead and was opened in the 1930s.

The Kingsway Tunnel took five years to build and was officially opened by the Queen on the 24th of June in 1971.

It's a mile and a half long and around 16 million vehicles pass through it every single year.

Its architect remembers workmen having to dig close to the riverbed when the tunneling machine broke down.

The Kingsway Tunnel under construction.