An elderly man's had his father's World War 2 medals stolen from his sheltered accommodation in Liverpool.

The police have described it as a callous burglary which has left the family devastated.

It happened at Handel Court, Lodge Lane, Toxteth, and the elderly man notified staff and police on Saturday.Merseyside Police say they are carrying out forensic tests of the flat and reviewing CCTV.

For such priceless sentimental items to be stolen was extremely upsetting for the victim, and it is hard to imagine how someone could be so callous to try to profit from the bravery and heroism of others Inspector Gavin Mulcahy, Merseyside Police

“If anyone has seen or been offered the items pictured, do the right thing and come forward immediately, so we can reunite them with their rightful owner. “Likewise, if you live locally and saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the burglary, let us know and we will take action.

A small piece of information could be vital in finding the person responsible and putting them before the courts.”Anyone with any information is asked to contact Merseyside Police.