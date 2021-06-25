A shopkeeper has spoken of his horror after being robbed at knifepoint two days in a row.Off-licence cashier Tazim Hassan, 23, has been robbed twice this week by the same man at California Wines in Bolton, Greater Manchester.CCTV footage has been shared of the terrifying robberies as police try to track down the culprit.In the first clip, a hooded man dressed in black can be seen walking into the shop with a large knife, first at around 7.50pm on Monday June 21.He then returns on Wednesday June 22 at around 2.20pm.

The shopkeeper was robbed at knife point twice in one week. Credit: MEN Media

During both attacks, the armed robber appears to walk along Wigan Road, Deane, before entering the store.The man backs the cashier into a corner, jabbing with the knife, before walking away with handfuls of bank notes.In a matter of seconds, the thug threatens the victim with the knife, shouting: "Get your f*****g money out."Open the till, open the f*****g till bro. Open it."

I wasn't really frightened when it happened, but now I'm wondering if he's going to come back and that I could be hurt. It's happened two days in a row, so I don't know if he will come back. This is the first time anything like this has happened to me. Mr Hussain

The shop's owner, who asked not to be named, was left furious in the wake of the attack and has serious concerns for the welfare of his staff.Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation into the two incidents.