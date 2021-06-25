The only care home on the west coast of the Isle of Man has closed its doors for the last time despite a campaign to save it.The Corrin Memorial Home near Peel, which first opened in 1956, was due to shut at the end of July.

New homes are now being found for the remaining 21 residents.

The Corrin Trust told ITV Granada Reports in April that it was no longer financially viable to keep the home open.

In a statement today, the group set up to stop the closure said it had decided that despite its best efforts the closure could not be prevented.

Over the last few days the main entrance to the home has been the scene of unparalleled grief with residents, families and carers in tears as they bid farewell. Ken Watterson, campaigner

It is understood the last residents left Peel today (Friday).