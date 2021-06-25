A man who ran from the scene of a crash and killed two people has been jailed for 11 years.Colin Smith was jailed after he ploughed into mum-of-two Clare Killey and dad-of-two Anthony Cope while doing 72mph in a 40mph zone.The 23-year-old was more than twice the cannabis limit at the wheel of a white Ford Fiesta RS Turbo on false plates.Colin blamed another driver, who he claimed "pulled out" in front of him in Speke, Liverpool.But he was found guilty of causing both cyclists' deaths and seriously injuring Katy Nicholson, a passenger in another car.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Liverpool Crown Court heard Smith had a car full of friends as he sped along Dunlop Road, at around 7pm, on February 28, 2019.Airport worker Michael Morgan, driving a red Ford Fiesta, was intending to turn right onto Dunlop Road from a side road.But as he made the manoeuvre, Smith came haring around a "blind bend" towards him, and clipped the nearside of his car.Smith swerved to try and avoid the car, which sent him into the opposite lane, where he hit a kerb, the two cyclists and a Ford C-Max.

Tony Cope died in hospital three weeks on from the fatal crash. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Martine Snowdon, prosecuting, told the trial: "Colin Smith gave those other road users not a chance to avoid the horrendous consequences that followed."Mr Cope, 39, from Halewood, a builder with his own company, was left unconscious but still breathing after suffering injuries including a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.He was taken to hospital, where he died three weeks later on March 18.Mrs Killey, 45, from Childwall, an NHS health visitor, was thrown from her bike onto Smith's car and then 41 metres down the road.She died at the scene after sustaining multiple fractures and devastating injuries to internal organs.

Clare Kelly died at the scene of the crash. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Support workers Adenike Falade and Ms Nicholson were in the C-Max with a patient who they had taken to watch planes.Ms Nicholson, who suffered a broken collarbone, watched Smith run away, as other people tried to help the cyclists.She was off work for three months and despite undergoing physiotherapy has been left with 80% function in her shoulder.Judge David Potter said Smith later returned to the scene "when the lies began".He claimed "it wasn't my fault, he pulled out", he said he was travelling at 40mph, then when he tested positive for cannabis, replied: "How have I failed a drug swipe? I haven't had any for days."

Colin Smith outside court. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A blood sample later revealed Smith had 4.5mg of cannabis per litre of blood - the legal limit is 2mg.Smith confessed he knew the car was stolen and pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and four counts of fraud, relating to attempts to insure it, using the registration plates of a far less powerful Ford Zetec, which are cheaper to insure.He also finally accepted he "might" have been speeding, but claimed his driving "didn't feel" as fast as 70mph or dangerous.He continued to blame Mr Morgan and said if he hadn't have swerved, he and his three passengers probably would have been killed.Smith, who has two previous convictions for shoplifting and possession of cannabis, today finally admitted his guilt in a letter to the court.Ian Whitehurst, defending, said Smith and his family had an insight into the loss suffered by the victims' families because of their own "tragic loss".Mr Whitehurst said: "The actions of Mr Smith will live with him forever. He will always have the shame and the burden of that shame upon him."Judge Potter said the impact on the victims' families was "incalculable" after the court heard heartbreaking victim impact statements about the two parents.

They were both in the prime of their lives. They were both hard working individuals who had made many personal sacrifices for their families. Judge Potter

The judge said Smith will serve a three-year driving ban, which will begin when he is released from prison.