There were "no substantial outbreaks" of Covid-19 after mass test events, according to a delayed Government report into its Events Research Programme.

The report confirms 28 cases of Covid-19 were recorded during the ERP's first nine events - which featured 58,000 attendees and included a music festival and two club nights in Liverpool.

Of those 28 cases, 11 were identified as being potentially infectious at an event, while a further 17 were potentially infected at or around the time of an event.

A 6,100-capacity music festival in Liverpool's Sefton Park on May 2 saw two cases, while the Circus nightclub, which hosted nearly 7,000 people over two nights on April 30 and May 1, logged 10 cases.

Outbreak prevention controls around the Circus nightclub worked well, the DCMS said, and the event was pre-emptively flagged by public health teams as having increased transmission risks.

Shaking hands at the Good Business Festival in April Credit: Good Business Festival

No cases were recorded at The Good Business Festival's pilot event in the city on April 28 in which 240 delegates attended.

The report concluded that both indoor and outdoor events carry a risk of transmission but that "pinch points" where attendees may congregate carry greater risk.

Attendees needed a negative lateral flow test to gain access to the events and were also asked to take a voluntary pre and post-event PCR test.

Our experience in Liverpool was that it is possible to stage really high-quality, Covid-safe events when public health work closely with the local promoters, the culture team and our communities. Matt Ashton, Liverpool’s Director of Public Health

In a foreword Nicholas Hytner and David Ross, chief advisers for the ERP, said the report "does not make conclusive public health recommendations on the reopening of events at this stage".

They highlighted that studies took place during low prevalence of coronavirus, adding that "future public health measures need to adapt to the prevailing levels and patterns of the virus".

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) published the results from the first phase of its events research programme (ERP) the day after Andrew Lloyd Webber and others in the entertainment industries launched legal action to force the Government to make its findings public.

Everyone felt safe and had a great time. Hopefully as more of us get vaccinated and the Delta wave subsides, we can all enjoy events like these again soon. Prof Iain Buchan, Dean of the Institute of Population Health at the University of Liverpool

Event organisers had expected the results of the programme, which has run test events at sporting, music and arts venues to assess the safety of large gatherings during the pandemic, to be published last week, but the date was pushed back.

The test events also included the Carabao Cup Final and FA Cup Final.

The Brit Awards, which featured an audience of 3,532 in the first large-scale indoor music event of 2021, recorded zero cases of coronavirus.

People watch Zuzu at a music festival in Sefton Park in May Credit: PA

The report, which saw input from scientific experts, said that "mitigation measures" - such as face coverings, ventilation, testing, social distancing and restrictions on food and drink - can be used to reduce and manage risks at events.

The report observed that levels of risk vary by venue, with outdoor spaces "generally lower risk than indoor spaces".

It highlighted that higher risk areas include those which have an increased density of people for longer periods of time, for example half-time at a football match, and where ventilation is poorer.

Such higher density puts "increased pressure on pinch points", such as toilets.

The report also warned that "large unstructured gatherings indoors" where people mix in close proximity pose a higher risk.

It observed that compliance with requirements to socially distance and wear face masks were "mostly high", with lower face covering compliance associated with "higher attendance levels, circulation zones and exiting".

Hospitality areas and people congregating in groups also saw people not wearing face coverings.

Overall the report observed that an average of 96.2% of people in sampled areas wore face coverings correctly while seated, particularly indoors (98.3%), while at outdoor events it was 92.1%.

The report also said that "nearly all CO2 levels" recorded at events "were within the bounds of reasonable ventilation benchmarks with outdoor spaces clearly better for ventilation than indoors".

The report noted that the ERP will continue to gather evidence from further events in subsequent phases.