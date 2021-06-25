Supernova- Super- rising star! 

Play video

Video report by Caroline Whitmore

It's so refreshing that cinemas are now open and that arts and entertainment is getting back to some kind of normality. Friday's just weren't the same without a new cinema release! Well today marks the nationwide release of Studiocanals 'Supernova' written and directed by Harry Macqueen.

It's a love story that follows Sam , played by Oscar winner Colin Firth and Tusker, portrayed by Stanley Tucci as they adapt to a world where Tusker has dementia and the struggles that a couple goes through as this condition gets worse.

Colin Firth stars in the film

Stanley Tucci plays Tusker

Lancaster born actress Nina Marlin, who is just 14 years old stars in the film alongside these A listers in her first ever film role.

Teenager Nina Marlin is in her first film role

I sent a photo in of my face that's it and they liked the face. And then we sent a video of me speaking and they said we want to offer you the part do you want to have it ? I was like YEP Nina Marlin

Popular actress Pippa Hayworth, know for her many roles in the likes of Brittas Empire, The Bodyguard and more recently Bridgerton plays the part of Colin's sister Lilly.

Pippa Haywood

Pippa said "What a thrill in itself for your agent to ring up and say 'would you like to consider being Colin Firth's sister in a film ?' Well you know .. gone on then ' she laughed. You can see Nina and Pippa in Supernova out in cinemas now.