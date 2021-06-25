Play video

Video report by Rob Smith

Military veterans from across the North West have come together to lay to rest a World War Two gunner who died without any surviving family.

Ronald Melbourne, from Latchford, Warrington, passed away earlier in June at the age of 96.

It’s sad that these WW2 Veterans are passing day by day and it is a generation we are sadly losing. It’s the least we can do for Ronald he was a much-loved character. Julie Francis, organiser

The World War Two artillery gunner, better known as Tony, barely spoke about his time in the military.

His friends wanted to ensure he got the best possible send off - even amid the pandemic.

They ensured he was given a military send-off in a horse-drawn carriage, with a piper and standard bearers at his funeral.

Ronald Melbourne with army pals during the 1940s

Mr Melbourne was 19 when he enlisted in the Royal Artillery in March 1943.

He joined an anti-aircraft regiment and served overseas for three years. He left the army in 1948.