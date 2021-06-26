14 year old girl grabbed by man offering sweets while she walked to school

Police in Lancashire are appealing for witnesses after a 14 year old girl was grabbed by a man who offered her sweets.

It happened at 8:30 yesterday morning on a path between Eskdale and Southway in Skelmersdale while the youngster was walking to school.

The teenager managed to struggle free and run home.

Detectives say she was physically unharmed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

They're keen to get any CCTV footage of the area at that time.

This must have been an extremely traumatic incident for this young girl and she is now being supported by specially trained officers. Detective Insp Vicky Cain, Lancashire Police

"We have launched an investigation and we have a team of detectives who are following a number of lines of enquiry.

"I appreciate the concern that this incident may have caused in the area and I would reassure people that we are doing all we can to identify and apprehend the offender.

"We have extra police out and about in the area and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak to an officer."