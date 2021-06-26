Play video

Drag queens, celebrities and superheroes are taking part in a colourful abseil event in aid of charity.

More than 40 fundraisers are descending Manchester's Hyatt Regency hotel across the weekend to raise money for the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity.

The abseil involves two ropes, so participants can "descend with a friend" for Humphrey's Heroes.

It was great fun. My hands are killing me just from the fear of grabbing the rope! Divina De Campo

Rosie D Vine, Misty Chance and Coco raise money in Humphrey's Heroes Abseil

Six drag queens are doing their own 'dragseil', while soap stars Simon Gregson and Joe Duttine from Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actors David Tag and Jazmine Franks from Hollyoaks are also braving the heights.

Every penny raised is being match-funded by corporate partners Peninsula Group, where teams are also battling it out on the ropes in a team building day with a difference.

It's been incredible today. Everything will make a huge difference to the families, young adults and children that benefit from the children's hospital. Viv Williamson, Senior Events Manager for Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity

The abseilers have been descending 19 storeys from the top of the building, where they can see the hospital and panoramic views of the Manchester skyline.