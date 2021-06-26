Play video

Video report by Sports Correspondent David Chisnall

Manchester netball fans are hoping Thunder strikes twice at Superleague's Finals Weekend.

The reigning champions are just two wins away from retaining their crown which they won in 2019. Covid caused the entire of last season be be cancelled which means Thunder remain the defending champions.

It'd mean everything. The amount of work that has gone on behind the scenes, the amount of work that has gone on on the court and the sacrifices that people have had to make for this season to happen. If we can come out with a win and take that trophy home on Sunday I think there will be all kinds of emotions going on. Karen Greig, Manchester Thunder Director of Netball

Thunder face Team Bath in their semi final at London's Copper Box Arena. If they can overcome them they'll play either Loughborough Lightning or Leeds Rhinos in the final.

Eleanor Cardwell combines playing for Thunder with being a PE teacher. She's been extra careful this week to make sure covid won't stop her from being involved.

This week especially I think everyone has been on alert, no one wants to catch it we're being super careful. I work in a school and I'm like to any kids just stay away from me please just this week. Eleanor Cardwell, Manchester Thunder

1,000 fans are being allowed to attend the matches. After a slow start to the season, Manchester Thunder want to finish it on a high and win a fourth Superleague title.