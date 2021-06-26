Manchester Thunder players are being extra careful to avoid covid as they defend their netball Superleague crown
Video report by Sports Correspondent David Chisnall
Manchester netball fans are hoping Thunder strikes twice at Superleague's Finals Weekend.
The reigning champions are just two wins away from retaining their crown which they won in 2019. Covid caused the entire of last season be be cancelled which means Thunder remain the defending champions.
Thunder face Team Bath in their semi final at London's Copper Box Arena. If they can overcome them they'll play either Loughborough Lightning or Leeds Rhinos in the final.
Eleanor Cardwell combines playing for Thunder with being a PE teacher. She's been extra careful this week to make sure covid won't stop her from being involved.
1,000 fans are being allowed to attend the matches. After a slow start to the season, Manchester Thunder want to finish it on a high and win a fourth Superleague title.