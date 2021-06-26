Police say they're not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths of a married couple found shot at a house in Southport.

A murder investigation was launched after the elderly pair in their 70's were discovered on Wednesday, June 23 at their home in Dinorwic Road.

A post-mortem examination found the woman died from a shotgun wound to the chest and the man died from a shotgun wound to the head.

The investigation is in the early stages. We have spoken to neighbours and carried out a number of enquiries and are satisfied we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Detective Superintendent Dave McCaughrean

Detective Superintendent Dave McCaughrean said: "Protecting our most vulnerable communities is one of the force's priorities and we realise that being able to support and advise victims of domestic abuse has never been more important than it is now.

"There is support available to anyone who is or has experienced domestic abuse or has been affected by it in order that nobody else has to suffer in silence."

The couple have not yet been formally identified but next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.