Four people have been arrested after a crash killed a 19 year old man in Lancashire on Saturday morning.

Emergency serves were called just after 1am on Saturday morning after reports of a collision involving a Ford Transit Connect van on Lodge Lane in Warton.

The teenager was said to be unresponsive and died later in hospital.

A 21 year old man from Warton, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink- or drug-driving.

A second man aged 36 and a 17 year old boy, both from Warton, were taken to hospital for treatment for whiplash injuries.

They were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in custody.

A 31 year old woman also from Warton, was taken to hospital for treatment to a lower back injury. She has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in hospital.

Police are appealing for information following the incident.