Video report by Sarah Rogers

Former England and Manchester City star Trevor Sinclair has paid tribute to Jordan Banks, the boy killed after he was struck by lightning, calling his death devastating and a huge loss.

He took part in a charity game to honour the nine year old boy from Blackpool who was a keen fundraiser himself.

We've lost a real good one there haven't we? Thinking about what he went through and what he was all about and what he stood for, it's a huge loss for the community, especially for the family. Trevor Sinclair, former England and Manchester City Player

Jordan's father and step father were applauded as they took to the field.

Jordan's Father Matt Banks and stepfather Dan Begg led out a team of former footballing stars including Alan Wright who played for Aston Villa and Blackpool and the Bolton manager Ian Evatt.

Match organiser Daz Meehan said he wanted the annual Blue Skies hospital fund event to celebrate Jordan and what he stood for, the trophy has also been renamed after him. At his young age he'd raised money for mental health charities as well as leaving boxes of chocolates on police cars during the first lockdown. Half of the money raised will go to Brian House children's hospice who've been supporting the family.

Jordan left sweets to support police officers during the first lockdown

Jordan who loved football and played for Clifton Tangers Junior Football Club was killed in May during a training session.

