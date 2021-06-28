A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man he attacked 12 years ago.

Mark Cranfield, who is 38, was jailed at Preston Crown Court following the death of Alec Driver, 41, in April 2019. He'd already been jailed for his attempted murder.

It was back in February 2007, when Cranfield attacked his victim at his partner's address on Horsebridge Road in Blackpool, when he'd been drinking heavily.

As Mr Driver attempted to leave the flat, Cranfield pushed him down the stairs, punching him to the floor. He then kicked and stamped on his head, before jumping and landing on the victim’s head with both feet.

Afterwards he boasted about what he had done, going back to where Mr Driver lay, and on more than one occasion to inflict further violence.

A neighbour found Mr Driver unconscious on the pavement and help called. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with serious injuries and never regained consciousness.

Alec Driver before the attack which left him unable to communicate Credit: Lancashire Police

Cranfield was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He pleaded guilty and was jailed at Preston Crown Court in December 2007 for life with a minimum term of nine years.

In June 2007, Mr Driver was discharged from hospital into a long-term care facility where he remained in a vegetative state, unable to communicate. He died in April 2019.

A forensic post-mortem examination established Mr Driver had died as a direct consequence of the injuries inflicted by Mark Cranfield more than 12 years earlier.

Cranfield was then charged with murder in April last year and pleaded guilty. He was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years.

Given he had already served more than 14 years in prison for attempted murder, he was given a minimum term of imprisonment, before being able to apply for parole, of 3 years and 123 days. He will remain on life licence.

The level of violence displayed by Cranfield was sickening. The sentence passed down reflects how, anyone capable of such a brutal and mindless act of violence, should be either held in custody, or be subject to monitoring by the Probation Service, for the rest of their lives. Det Insp Mark Dickinson, of Blackpool CID

“Alec’s family wanted to publish these photos of him; one before the assault in February 2007, and the other as he was treated in his last days of life, to illustrate the effect of such a violent act."

"I have nothing but admiration for the quiet dignity with which Alec’s sisters and brother have conducted themselves over the last 14 years. I hope that this conviction and sentence can offer them some sense of closure.”