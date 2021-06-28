The Isle of Man is reopening its borders to non-residents for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.People from the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks and have not travelled outside of their area for 10 days are being allowed to visit the island under strict guidelines but without testing or quarantine.

However, they will not be allowed to visit health or social care premises, including hospitals, care and residential homes, GP practices, opticians and dental surgeries, in the 10 days after they arrive unless in the case of a medical emergency.

Children under 5 are also being allowed to travel without the need to isolate when they arrive or have a Covid test.

Any visitors will have to apply for a permit in advance of their trip.

There is no legal requirement to wear face coverings, socially distance or a limit indoor or outdoor gatherings but everybody is advised to think about hands, face, space and fresh air to reduce the risk of any transmission.

The Isle of Man has just celebrated the 100,000th Covid vaccine being administered on the island.

Residents planning to travel abroad are being urged to download the UK NHS App so they are ready for its rollout in the Isle of Man.

The IOM Government says it will be able to provide evidence of their vaccination status at some international borders.