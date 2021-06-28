Man who punched woman with dementia 'like a boxer' walks free from court
A man who punched a woman with dementia in the face 'like a boxer' when she asked him to stop hitting his dog has walked free from court.
At the time, Joy Watson who is from Eccles in Greater Manchester was wearing a badge which read: "Please be patient, I have dementia."
Her ordeal began when she pulled into a picnic lay-by for a cup of tea in East Yorkshire and saw Alan Bairstow was having trouble with his Alsatian which was pulling and tugging.
He then started kicking it and Mrs Watson, who was with her own assist dog, told Bairstow's wife that if he did not stop attacking his dog she would report him.
She said Bairstow then went "ballistic".
She was left with a bloody nose and a fracture to her eye socket and spent two days in hospital in Yorkshire and required further treatment in Manchester.
Bairstow, who's 58 and from Wakefield was convicted of causing actual bodily harm after a trial, has been handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for a year. He must pay Joy compensation of £1,200.
Two months after the incident, Mrs Watson haunted by the image of a fist cominginto her face, said she had tried to take her own life.
Joy and her husband Tony had to wait 19 months for the case to be heard in court.
Read more:
Thug punched woman with dementia in the face after she asked him to stop attacking his dog