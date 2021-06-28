Man who punched woman with dementia 'like a boxer' walks free from court

A man who punched a woman with dementia in the face 'like a boxer' when she asked him to stop hitting his dog has walked free from court.

At the time, Joy Watson who is from Eccles in Greater Manchester was wearing a badge which read: "Please be patient, I have dementia."

Joy Watson's badge was clearly on shown when she was punched in the face

Her ordeal began when she pulled into a picnic lay-by for a cup of tea in East Yorkshire and saw Alan Bairstow was having trouble with his Alsatian which was pulling and tugging.

He then started kicking it and Mrs Watson, who was with her own assist dog, told Bairstow's wife that if he did not stop attacking his dog she would report him.

She said Bairstow then went "ballistic".

He thumped me, like a boxer, not a push. I think he saw my badge and must have considered me to be a soft touch. I went down to the ground and hit my head on the concrete. My nose was gushing with blood. The couple got back in the car, and swerved around me as I lay on the ground. Joy Watson

She was left with a bloody nose and a fracture to her eye socket and spent two days in hospital in Yorkshire and required further treatment in Manchester.

Joy Watson suffered a fractured eye socket and feared losing her sight

Bairstow, who's 58 and from Wakefield was convicted of causing actual bodily harm after a trial, has been handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for a year. He must pay Joy compensation of £1,200.

Two months after the incident, Mrs Watson haunted by the image of a fist cominginto her face, said she had tried to take her own life.

I want you to know just how much you stole from me that day. "I was a very adventurous, independent lady. All that disappeared in one mighty thump to my face. Joy Watson

Joy and her husband Tony had to wait 19 months for the case to be heard in court.

We are disappointed. I think six months suspended is a slap on the wrist and if he was not on benefits I am sure he would have to pay more in compensation. I think he has got off lightly really after what he put Joy through. But at least, after two years, it is over. Tony Watson, Joy's huband

Read more:

Thug punched woman with dementia in the face after she asked him to stop attacking his dog