Manchester Originals have unveiled a sporting mural to celebrate cricket's brand new domestic competition The Hundred.

Stars from the Originals' male and female teams appear on the giant artwork which has been created by acclaimed Manchester based street artist AkseP19.

Matt Parkinson and artist AkseP19 at new Manchester Originals mural Credit: @manc_wanderer

Spinner Matthew Parkinson from Bolton, along with Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, are portrayed in the new mural which has gone up on Barlow Hall Road in Chorlton.

The mural AkseP19 has created is incredible. It’s quite surreal seeing yourself up on the wall like that, but as a local lad, I’m proud to be representing the Manchester Originals, both on the pitch and as part of this mural. I can’t wait to get started. Matthew Parkinson, Manchester Originals

Kaur will be part of the Manchester Originals squad to play in the first ever game in the new 100 ball competition when they face the Oval Invincibles on 21 July.

The mural looks fantastic, and it’s an honour to be included. It will help create even more buzz around the competition. I can’t wait to make history and play in the first game of The Hundred Harmanpreet Kaur, Manchester Originals

AkseP19 putting the final touches to Manchester Originals mural Credit: @manc_wanderer

The artwork by AkseP19 took seven days to complete and is his latest mural to appear across Manchester following on from George Floyd, Sir Captain Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester Originals’ first home game of The Hundred at Emirates Old Trafford is against Birmingham Phoenix on 25 July where fans will get to watch both the women’s and men’s teams in action.