A threatening banner left near the home of Rafa Benitez is being investigated by police.

The Spaniard is expected to be announced as the next Everton manager following Carlo Ancelotti's exit at the beginning of the June.

The homemade sign, written on a white bedsheet, reads: "We know where you live. Don't sign", and follows a number of other protests at the potential hiring of the former Liverpool manager.

Banners have previously been placed outside Goodison Park, including one which read: "Listen to the fans. No to Rafa. NSNO".

Merseyside Police have now confirmed it is investigating the threatening banner, which was left on a driveway in Caldy, in Wirral.

Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said: "This message has understandably caused some distress and worry for residents in the area.

"Due to the football language used, we suspect that it was aimed at Rafa Benitez - but whoever placed the message left it outside the wrong house."If anyone has information about who produced the banner or helped to put it up, please let us know as soon as possible."

CCTV and witness enquiries are now being carried out in the area.

Rafa Benitez has lived on Merseyside with his family ever since taking over as Liverpool manager in 2004. Credit: PA Images

Benitez, 61, was Liverpool manager between 2004 and 2010, where he guided the team to Champions League victory in 2005, won the FA Cup in 2006 and reached the 2007 Champions League Final.

After leaving Liverpool he took on roles with Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, and most recently, Newcastle United and Chinese Super League club Dalian Professional.

Everton are on the hunt for their sixth permanent manager in five years after Ancelotti left for Real Madrid midway through four-and-a-half-year contract.

Any person with information in relation to this crime, or CCTV footage from the Caldy area, is encouraged to contact police via 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 with reference 21000449810.