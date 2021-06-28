The dream has come true for rising star Keely Hodgkinson, as the 19-year-old from Atherton in Greater Manchester, has booked her place at this summer's Olympic Games.

One of the most exciting and talked-about runners in British Athletics pulled off another upset win over the favourite Laura Muir at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester on Sunday.

She clocked one minute 59.61 seconds after overhauling Muir and Jemma Reekie in the final 70 metres of the 800m race.

The pressure wasn't on me; I was a little bit of an underdog but I enjoy being in the championship environment, it's something I thrive off Keely Hodgkinson

ITV Granada's Mike Hall talks to Keely after she books her place in next month's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I love being in this championship environment and feel I can perform under pressure," said the Wigan-born athlete.

"The pressure wasn't on me; I was a little bit of an underdog but I enjoy being in the championship environment, it's something I thrive off, even being 19. I'm excited putting myself up against the world's best.

"I really did believe I could do it. It was a case of executing and not panicking, especially against Laura and Jemma who are very, very good athletes.

"It's something I can't put into words. To come away with the win wasn't just a confidence-booster but a testament to how hard I've worked. I'm really glad I've been able to secure my place.

"I'd definitely like to emulate Kelly (Holmes, 2004 Olympic 800m and 1500m champion) but I was only two when she ran that race so I don't really remember it.

"One of my favourites is Michael Jordan, I watched the documentary on Netflix and I just thought he had the mentality that he wants it so he's going to go and get it. I like that."

Keely Hodgkinson storms to victory Credit: PA images

Muir, the 1500m European champion, finished in two minutes 0.24 seconds and is likely to be handed a discretionary spot for the 800m, with Team GB's athletics squad named on Tuesday, after failing to make the top two.

Training partner Reekie was second in two minutes 0.12 seconds to seal her spot for the Tokyo Games, which start next month.

"The British girls are doing so well and you can't take anyone for granted. Everyone on that start line deserved to qualify for the Olympics," she said.

"It was just getting the job done. It's amazing. I'm sure it's gonna hit me a bit later as well. It is something I've always dreamed of."