Ban on travel between Scotland and Greater Manchester to be lifted
A controversial ban on travel between Greater Manchester and Scotland will be lifted on Wednesday.
The measures, which were announced by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last week, led to a public row with Greater Manchester's Mayor Andy Burnham.
A ban on all but essential travel had already been in place for Bolton, an area that had earlier seen a huge rise in cases after a spread of the Delta Coronavirus variant.
Last Monday, Greater Manchester and Blackburn were added to the list by the Scottish Government. However, as of Wednesday, travel will once again be allowed between Greater Manchester. Travel from Blackburn with Darwen will still be restricted.
It comes after cases in Scotland overtook infections in some areas of the North West. Scotland now has the highest rate of infection in the UK.
Speaking to Granada Reports last week, Mr Burnham criticised legislators in Scotland.
