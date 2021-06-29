Ban on travel between Scotland and Greater Manchester to be lifted

A controversial ban on travel between Greater Manchester and Scotland will be lifted on Wednesday.

The measures, which were announced by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last week, led to a public row with Greater Manchester's Mayor Andy Burnham.

A ban on all but essential travel had already been in place for Bolton, an area that had earlier seen a huge rise in cases after a spread of the Delta Coronavirus variant.

Last Monday, Greater Manchester and Blackburn were added to the list by the Scottish Government. However, as of Wednesday, travel will once again be allowed between Greater Manchester. Travel from Blackburn with Darwen will still be restricted.

I had serious concerns about this travel ban and the way it was introduced and I have made these concerns clear over recent days. I am grateful to the First Minister and to the Scottish Government for listening and for the decision they have announced today to lift the travel ban on Bolton, Manchester and Salford. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

It comes after cases in Scotland overtook infections in some areas of the North West. Scotland now has the highest rate of infection in the UK.

543 cases per 100,000 in Edinburgh

657 cases per 100,000 in Dundee

434 cases per 100,000 in Manchester

416 cases per 100,000 in Salford

Speaking to Granada Reports last week, Mr Burnham criticised legislators in Scotland.

Placing restrictions on travel between Scotland and parts of north west England was only taken after extremely careful consideration and analysis of data to help prevent the spread of variants of concern. Following a careful review of the data we have decided to ease travel arrangements between Scotland and Manchester, Salford and Bolton. Humza Yousaf, Scotland's Health Secretary

