Tennis fever tends to grip the nation every year at the end of June, when the Championships at Wimbledon get underway.

But one teenager from Burnley lives and breathes the sport every day of the year.

Roman Shafiq is just 15 years old, and is already on course to become one of the North West's top ten young players. He's also been called up to represent Pakistan in the Junior Davis Cup.

It all started at the age of just seven, when he first stepped onto a court at Burnley Tennis Club.

Roman picked up the racket at an early age

It's amazing yea, we couldn't believe it last year when we heard the news that Roman had been called up by Pakistan. It's great for the club. The dream is to have one player that actually goes and makes it big. Craig Salmon, Burnley Tennis Club

Like everyone else, his dreams have been put on hold thanks to the pandemic. During lockdown, he moved in with his grandparents, and quickly set about turning the back garden into his very own tennis court.

Lockdown came at the worst time for me, I was really starting to gather momentum. We weren't allowed to get onto a tennis court. You have to adapt, I'd use my one hour outside for a 5k run. Roman Shafiq

Lockdown saw Roman confined to his Grandad's garden for tennis practice

Thankfully, he's now back on court, and looking forward to a bright future. His father Majid, couldn't be more proud.