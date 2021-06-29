Burnley's teen tennis ace Roman Shafiq back on court and looking to bright future after lockdown
Tennis fever tends to grip the nation every year at the end of June, when the Championships at Wimbledon get underway.
But one teenager from Burnley lives and breathes the sport every day of the year.
Roman Shafiq is just 15 years old, and is already on course to become one of the North West's top ten young players. He's also been called up to represent Pakistan in the Junior Davis Cup.
It all started at the age of just seven, when he first stepped onto a court at Burnley Tennis Club.
Like everyone else, his dreams have been put on hold thanks to the pandemic. During lockdown, he moved in with his grandparents, and quickly set about turning the back garden into his very own tennis court.
Thankfully, he's now back on court, and looking forward to a bright future. His father Majid, couldn't be more proud.