Manchester City's Raheem Sterling helped England book their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

He net his third goal of the tournament to take England into the lead against Germany at Wembley.

Another goal from Harry Kane in the final minutes sealed the win to give the Three Lions a night to remember against an old enemy.

At this dedicated fan park in Manchester, the crowd went wild after that first goal late in the second half:

Some 40,000 supporters were inside Wembley stadium, many wearing the colours of the home nation, roared as their team went ahead thanks to Sterling's third goal of the tournament in the 75th minute.

They included an animated Duke of Cambridge, the FA president, who threw his arms aloft alongside his seven-year-old son, Prince George, and the Duchess of Cambridge, as the goal went in.

But back home in the North West, hundreds of fans watched the game at a dedicated fan park in Manchester.

As England roared to victory, fans couldn't contain their excitement:

Moments before the half-time whistle, Sterling burst clear into the box before being challenged. Picked up by captain Harry Kane, his heavy touch allowed the German backline to recover.

England avoided early disappointment at the start of the second half, with keeper Jordan Pickford making a fine save, tipping a Germany's Havertz piledriver over his crossbar.

With England struggling to open up Germany's defence, crowds erupted when Garath Southgate turned to his bench to bring on Jack Grealish.

In the 75th minute, Raheem Sterling struck again for England, putting the Three Lions u by 1-0.

Harry Kane finally scored for the first time in the tournament, scoring a second goal for England with five minutes remaining.

Southgate, now managing the national team, reacted with his customary composure as his side went ahead.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with son Prince George watch along with David Seaman, Ed Sheeran, and David Beckham Credit: PA images

Following the win, a host of celebrities shared their delight on social media.

Wayne Rooney wrote on Twitter "Get in. Come on @england. Well done lads."

Comedian John Bishop tweeted: "Well that was satisfying ... "

Following the Germany result, bookmakers Coral made England 2-1 favourites to win the tournament, cutting the Three Lions from 9-2.

Tonight's match between Sweden and Ukraine will determine who Southgate's side will go against in the quarter-finals in Rome on Saturday.