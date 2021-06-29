Play video

By Granada Reports Journalist Paul Crone.

If you can find a cuter creature than a dormouse, then bring it on!

I mean what isn't there to love about the diminutive dormouse?

They are not a pest, they're brilliant for the environment, and they're now living back in the wild in the North West.

Tucked away in the stunning surroundings of the Gait Barrows Nature Reserve in Silverdale near Carnforth, the 30 dormouse released back into the wild have a chance to allow numbers of the rare animal to thrive and prosper in the perfect environment.

Have we mentioned how cute they are?

Dr Debs Brady, University of Cumbria, BOOM Project.

A group of volunteers will now make sure the dormice have everything they need to make a go of living in the wild.

The rehoming project is a joint venture between the People's Trust for Endangered Species, Natural England and Boom..Back on our map.

Ian White, Dormouse Officer, People's Trust for Endangered Species.

But, a word of warning!

Dormice live in trees and are very, very shy. They sleep during the day and the chances of you seeing one close-up are sadly very slim.

That being said, it's great to know that animals are being reintroduced back in the wild in our part of the world.

And your final fact...dormice are named after the French verb 'dormir', meaning to sleep. Which they like to do...a lot.

If you want more information on the project, follow this link.