Report by Andrew Fletcher

Residents in a Lancashire village are celebrating after raising more than half a million pounds to save their local pub.

The Trawden Arms is the last remaining pub in Trawden, a small rural village near Colne.

Last year it was put up for sale, and fearing the worst, the locals hatched a plan.

I think during lockdown we were all really missing that social interaction and that brought it home how important the pub was, just to meet with friends, celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, whatever, just to get together. Molly Ralphson, Trawden Arms Steering Committee

The listing of the pub as an 'Asset of Community Value', meant villagers were given the first chance to buy it... if they could raise £520,000 pounds.

More than 300 people came forward to buy shares.

There's such a buzz and an atmosphere about the place, especially in the last week since we've managed to raise the money everyone is absolutely electric. Joe Lacey, Trawden Arms Steering Committee

It comes during one of the biggest crisis the industry has ever faced. A report earlier this year claimed up to 30 pubs a day are currently closing, after battling to survive the pandemic.

11894 hospitality venues closed since December 2019

Residents in Trawden are encouraging others to fight for their local pub.

That community atmosphere can be felt across the across the road from the Trawden Arms.

There you'll find a shop, library and community centre all owned and run by thecommunity trust which will now add the pub to its portfolio.

It's made Trawden the first village in the country to have all of those local assets under community control.

I do think it's the way forward for villages like this. These things are very successful and they're sustainable as well, whereas perhaps private businesses aren't. Stephen Wilcock, Chair, Trawden Community Trust

However, for the locals, the job isn't quite done.

They're now searching for the perfect landlord to run the Trawden Arms. But what sort of person are they looking for?