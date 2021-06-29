A former park in Warrington is to be created into a new memorial garden for six soldiers killed when their armoured Warrior tank hit a massive roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

It is hoped the forgotten Marshall Gardens, situated along the Mersey and opposite the town's Cenotaph will be turned into a 'vibrant and sensory' memorial garden for ex-servicemen and their families.

Private Daniel Wade was just 20 when he was killed in Afghanistan

The idea came from Lisa Billing whose son Private Daniel Wade, from Latchford, was killed aged 20 while fighting in Afghanistan in 2012.

I came up with the idea of improving the garden on the day my son’s name was put on the wall of the Cenotaph. Lisa Billing, mother of Private Wade

The area in Warrington close to the Cenotaph which will be turned into the memorial garden

“It was then that I thought that the gardens need revamping, to bring what was once a beautiful place back to life again.

“My hope is that this will be a community project which will be dedicated to Mr Marshall and also my son.”

Sgt Coupe from St Annes in Lancashire and Pte Wade from Warrington

Pte Daniel Wade, 20, from Warrington and Sgt Nigel Coupe, 30 from St Annes in Lancashire died alongside colleagues, Cpl Jake Hartley, 20, Pte Anthony Frampton, 20, Pte Christopher Kershaw, and 19, Pte Daniel Wilford, 21, in March 2012.

Sgt Coupe was from 1 Battalion, The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment and was on secondment to 3 Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment to which the other five soldiers belonged.

From top left: Nigel Coupe, Jake Hartley and Anthony Frampton. From bottom left: Christopher Kershaw, Daniel Wade and Daniel Wilford Credit: MOD

They were patrolling in a Warrior armoured vehicle when it was hit by a bomb near the border between Helmand and Kandahar provinces.They died when a bomb exploded under their vehicle.