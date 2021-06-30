A driver who crashed on a motorway in Greater Manchester gave an alcohol reading so high the breathalyser couldn't measure it.The man was taken to hospital following the smash but remarkably escaped with 'minor' injuries.

North West Motorway Police (NWMP) shared a picture of the mangled black car, showing its windows smashed and its front end severely damaged.

It happened on the clockwise stretch of the ring road between junction 23 of the M60 near Ashton, and junction 24 near Denton, Tameside.

Police said they were received several 999 calls regarding the incident at around 7.35pm.

...attended the scene of a collision where the vehicle had left the carriageway on M60 at Ashton, driver provided a positive roadside sample of breath of alcohol which exceeded the limit of the machine. Driver taken to hospital and blood sample taken for forensic analysis North West Motorway Police

The car had come off the carriageway and careered into some trees.The driver was breathalysed at the scene, however in what officers said was a rare instance, the reading 'exceeded the limit of the machine.'

The limit of a breathalyser kit used by UK police is believed to be around 220 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.The legal limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.That would mean the suspected drink driver would be more than six times the legal limit.He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving with a blood sample now being sent for analysis police said.Paramedics also attended and the man, whose age has not been disclosed, was taken to hospital.However, police say his injuries are believed to be 'minor.'Earlier, NWMP revealed details of another driver, in Wigan, who blew 191 micrograms per 100ml of breath, five times the legal limit.