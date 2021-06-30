Everton have confirmed Rafael Benítez as their new manager after finalising terms on a three-year deal.

It is a historic appointment by Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s major shareholder, as Benitez becomes the first man to have managed both Liverpool and Everton since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s.

Benitez, who has won major trophies in Spain, England and Italy during a distinguished career, also promised he will “fight for Everton” after signing a three-year contract as the Club’s new manager.

Rafa Benitez in an Everton scarf - he says he knows scousers and is determined to deliver for the club

I love the passion of the people behind the Club. I know the city, I know Scousers, I know what it means for every fan here to compete and to have the chance to win. To come to Everton is something that means a lot, for sure. Rafael Benitez - Everton's new manager

“For me, it is about bringing the winning mentality, being competitive, so everything is in place on the pitch and off the pitch.

“And I have come to Everton because I liked the idea to be competitive again – and to have the chance to compete in every game, to compete against anyone.”

The Spaniard, 61, whose family still live on the Wirral had been courted by Moshiri for weeks, and is confirmed as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor, who stunned the club when he returned to Real Madrid in early June.

Benítez won the Champions League in 2005 and the FA Cup in 200& with arch rivals Liverpool. He has since managed Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, Newcastle and, most recently, Dalian Professional.

Animosity towards the 61‑year‑old has already spilled over into personal abuse on banners left outside Goodison Park.

Banner left near Benitez home on the Wirral urging him not to sign as Everton manager

Another banner left near his family home in Wirral warned: “We know where you live”, although it was left outside the wrong house.

The opposition of many – though not all – Everton fans to the appointment has not deterred Benítez from accepting the offer to return to Premier League management, nor Moshiri from making another divisive managerial choice.

Despite having a director of football in Marcel Brands, Everton’s majority shareholder has again personally driven the search for a new manager.

Benítez is expected to bring his longtime fitness coach, Paco de Miguel, to Goodison. It's not clear if Duncan Ferguson, caretaker manager before Ancelotti and first-team coach under the Italian, fits into the new manager’s plans.