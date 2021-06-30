It is a shocking statistic, Greater Manchester's Covid death rate is 25 percent higher than the rest of England.

The study into the impact of the virus in the region also said life expectancy in north-west England declined more during 2020 than in England overall.

25% higher Covid-19 death rate than England as a whole in the 13 months to March 2021.

The report says health inequalities in Greater Manchester have been exposed and amplified by the pandemic.

Its author, one of the world's leading experts on health inequalities, Prof Sir Michael Marmot, said the emphasis changed and the study looked at the toll coronavirus has taken across the area.

Sir Marmot described the drop in life expectancy is 'jaw dropping' and astonishing in terms of the gap, when a country like Britain should see life expectancy going up.

The professor says the report provides the government with a 'blueprint' and practical steps, but Ministers have to 'spend money' to really 'level up'.

1.6 years the figure Men's Life expectancy fell in the North West fell in 2020

1.2 years the figure Women's Life Expectancy fell in the North West in 2020

That compares with an average in average in England of 1.3 years for men and 0.9 years for women.

Among the contributing factors identified in the report were "regressive" cuts to public funding since 2010, as "poorer areas and those areas outside London and the South experienced proportionately larger cuts".

It calls for more resources directed at prioritising children, standards for healthy living, employment and housing.

It also highlighted black British people and those of south Asian descent had higher mortality rates from COVID, while much of this can be attributed to where people live and work and socioeconomic disadvantage, structural racism is also a cause of these disadvantages Sir Micheal Marmot

Sir Michael Marmot says the findings are due to a poor record on health and is calling on the Government to ''build back fairer.''

The professor said the government must pay attention to "what we are recommending", adding that he hopes the framework can become a "beacon for the rest of the country".

The pandemic has brutally exposed just how unequal England actually is. People have lived parallel lives over the last 18 months. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

Andy Burnham, said: "People in low-paid, insecure work have often had little choice in their level of exposure to COVID; and the risk of getting it and bringing it back home to those they live with.

"Levelling up needs to start in the communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic."

The Mayor said he was grateful to Michael Marmot for practical recommendations and called on the government for the 'resources and powers to put better health at the heart of our recovery."

