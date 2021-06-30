Liverpool man saves life of brother through stem cell transfer

A Liverpool man has thanked his brother for giving him his life back after saving him when he was diagnosed with a rare cancer.Will McGookin, from Huyton, was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer called Myelodysplasia (MDS) in February 2020.The 49-year-old found out he had the illness after suffering from nose bleeds and headaches.He visited his GP and they advised that he should get blood tests to check his symptoms.Will said that he 'cried' when he received the news that he had the rare form of blood cancer, he said: "When I met the haematologist and he told me I had a form of blood cancer, I began to cry."I’d never heard of MDS and had no idea what it was. I was told the only way to help stop my cancer was a stem cell transplant."

Will McGookin Credit: Echo syndication

The Army veteran, who had served as part of the Irish Guards for 12 years, was told the only way he would survive was to have a stem cell transplant.This involves replacing damaged blood cells with healthy stem cells found in the bone marrow.For the transplant to be a success, medical professionals need to find a close stem cell match in another healthy person.Thankfully, Will's brother Jim was a match, he said: "After testing, we worked out my brother Jim was a 100% match for my stem cells."He made the trip up from his home in Hampshire to Clatterbridge Cancer Centre – Liverpool to have his stem cells harvested so that I could receive them as part of my treatment."Will added: "In life, sometimes you get the chance to see the kind of person you’ll be when things go wrong. I saw this in the forces as well but this has been different."I’ve focused on being positive, being nice to everyone, trusting my medical team and researching how the body works.

I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received, but particularly to my brother Jim. He’s given me my life back. I can’t wait to meet up with him in person soon and he’ll be getting the biggest bottle of brandy as a thank you gift. Will McGookin

Altogether, Will spent nine weeks at the Clatterbrdige Cancer Centre in Liverpool and he wanted to share his story to highlight the work done at the new centre that opened just a year ago.The Liverpool Clatterbridge Cancer Centre opened in the middle of the pandemic and is the cities first dedicated cancer hospital.Since its opening, over 2,000 inpatients, including Will, have been treated in its 110 individual, en-suite inpatient rooms.Will said:

I was excited to receive my transplant and thought of my new immune system as lots of little soldiers, going into battle. The process is about 40 minutes on a drip – it had been a lot of hard work to get to that point and then it was over really quickly. Will McGookin

My nursing team were always on hand and ready for anything. I felt like a million dollars a few hours later! And when the doctors came in to tell me Jim's cells were starting to work for me, I was really emotional."He added: "When I walked into the new hospital for the first time, I'd hugged my partner Lesley and our three daughters tightly as I knew it would be a long time before I could see them again."But the team on Ward 5 could not have given me a warmer welcome. The hospital is like a hotel and the care that I've been given is second to none."Doctor Gabe Toth, consultant haemato-oncologist at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre is leading Will's care.He said: "One of the massive benefits of our new hospital in Liverpool has been that all of our services are under one roof, for the first time. This is especially beneficial during complicated cases like Will's."Will has received treatment to eradicate his own bone marrow and kill the cancer cells, followed by the transplant and the immunosuppressive treatment to negate any side effects.All the while, Will will be receiving supportive treatment, including blood transfusions, antibiotics and support from our dietitians."It's a long journey and not a walk in the park. However, with our expertise and the support of Will's family and friends, I'm confident he'll do well."