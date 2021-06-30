Manchester’s revamped Jewish Museum prepares to open its doors

Play video

Report by Paul Crone

Manchester's historic Jewish Museum is preparing reopen with a brand new extension that has been almost a decade in planning.

The museum in Cheetham Hill aims to take visitors on a journey through the city's rich and diverse Jewish history, although a key principle of all involved is that the building is open to everyone of every faith.

It tells the stories of the Jewish people and communities of Manchester; their journeys, the communities they formed, and the diverse identities they represent.

The museum’s 1874 Grade II* Listed synagogue building, the city’s oldest surviving synagogue. Credit: Joel Chester Fildes, Manchester Jewish Museum

The museum’s 1874 Grade II* Listed synagogue building, the city’s oldest surviving synagogue, has been fully renovated and restored.

The former Spanish and Portuguese synagogue will serve both as a living artefact of a Jewish place of worship and as a stunning cultural space in which the museum will programme live events throughout the year.

This redevelopment has been a long labour of love spanning almost a decade. We are so proud of our results and we cannot wait for everyone to come through our doors from Friday. Max Dunbar, CEO of Manchester Jewish Museum

30.06.21 Manchester Jewish Museum Credit: Joel Chester Fildes/Manchester Jewish Museum

A new extension, which doubles the size of the museum, is designed by Citizens Design Bureau and, for the first time, provides a dedicated space to showcase an extensive part of its collection of over 31,000 items.

New design features of the gallery include a floor map of Cheetham Hill, moveable digital labels and a collection of oral histories placed throughout the gallery, telling the stories of Jewish Mancunians.

After almost a decade of planning, two years of closure, a global pandemic and a £6 million major capital development supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund - Manchester Jewish Museum is finally reopening its doors on Friday, 2 July.

It is fantastic news that thanks to the National Lottery players, Manchester Jewish Museum is now opening with their amazing building and collections extended, enhanced and preserved for years to come; this ensures that locals and visitors can learn more about their diverse community’s rich heritage. David Renwick, National Lottery Heritage Fund