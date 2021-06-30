Mum threatened with hammer in her own home by would-be puppy thieves

Two thugs broke into a Cheshire home and threatened a mum and her kids with a hammer in an attempt to steal a litter of puppies.Shane Gabriel, 33, of Quarry Street, Padiham, and Ryan Williamson, 40, of Dorset Street, Burnley, forced their way into an address in Warrington on 4 September 2019.They searched the house with the ‘terrified’ woman and children inside it and fled after failing to find the puppies.The pair were both jailed for 40 months after appearing at Chester Crown Court on June 23 and admitting conspiracy to commit burglary and affray.They were also handed a restraining order banning them from contacting the victim.

The two men terrified the woman and her children that evening and they are still coming to terms with their ordeal. What started as a civil dispute between two people ended up escalating to a family being traumatised, people breaking the law and subsequently being jailed. Detective Constable DC Tom Ashton, Cheshire Police

DC Ashton added: "I hope this highlights that we will do everything we can to bring tojustice those who break the law and makes people think of the consequences before they act.“Thankfully the puppies weren’t stolen and the family can now hopefully move on in some way now that these men are behind bars for their shocking actions.”