Rafael Benitez is a man of many firsts.

He grew up in Madrid, winning his first football trophy at the age of 12, in the Madrid School Champions competition. At 13 he joined the Real Madrid Academy, rising slowly through the ranks.

Benitez at Valencia Credit: John Walton : EMPICS Sport

While he trained during the day, he gained a degree in Physical Education and was a PE teacher before a knee injury stopped his playing career and he looked to coaching.

He joined Real Madrid's coaching staff at the age of 26 before moving to coach Valencia in the 2001-02 season.

Love affair with Liverpool

Rafa Benitez didn't just join Liverpool FC, he embraced the culture and made it his family home

Benitez became the first Spaniard to coach in the Premier League, taking over at Liverpool. He brought four trophies to the club including the FA Cup in 2006 and that magic night in Istanbul winning the Champions league in 2007.

Benitez and Gerrard show of the Champions league trophy in 2007 Credit: Liverpool Echo

But he was unable to win the Premier League, with his best league performance a second-place finish in 2008–09.

But his move to Liverpool was not just about football, he embraced the city and culture and became an 'adopted scouser'.

Family life in Liverpool

Caldy on the Wirral became his family home, where his daughters grew up and the family stayed, as Rafa moved to different clubs.

The entire family has an incredibly tight bond with Liverpool as a city. Rafa has even described both his daughters as 'Scousers.'

His wife Montse earned the nickname ‘The Angel of Kindness’ after supporting local charities, including paying for more than 30 children to go to Disneyland.

The former reds boss and Montse also did the honours opening a new Autism Centre on the Wirral in 2011.

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez and his wife Montse opening a new Centre for Austism in Wirral in 2011 Credit: Liverpool Echo

Career after leaving Liverpool

After leaving Liverpool in June 2010 he has managed Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, Newcastle and, most recently, Dalian Professional.

In January 2021 Benítez announced he had the left the Chinese Super League club by mutual consent.

Reaction to Rafa becoming a blue

Rafa's move to Everton is historic and contentious. Benitez becomes the first man to have managed both Liverpool and Everton since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s.

Everton fans are still smarting from Benitez jibe, calling Liverpool's arch-rivals a "small club" after a goalless derby at Anfield in February 2007.

Benitez insisted he made "a mistake" and he was referring to the approach of David Moyes' team rather than Everton as a club, but his remarks have not been forgotten.

Former Everton great Neville Southall Credit: PA

Everton great Neville Southall does not believe former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez is the right man to take over at Goodison Park.

I think Rafa Benitez is a good manager, but is he right for Everton? No. Not a chance! He's has too many connections with Liverpool, the fans won't have it. Neville Southall, former Everton player

Benitez was Farhad Moshiri own pick, and may be the biggest gamble of his five-year tenure at Goodison.

From Red to Blue and his pledge to supporters

Benitez pledge to Everton supporters

Rafael Benitez said he was has determined to bring a winning mentality and deliver success for Everton – and said he could see the ambition at the club

I love the passion of the people behind the Club. I know the city, I know Scousers, I know what it means for every fan here to compete and to have the chance to win. To come to Everton is something that means a lot, for sure. Benitez, Everton manager

Addressing comments about Everton he made in 2007 when in charge of the Anfield club, Benitez explained: “I have been in Madrid, Naples, Valencia, Tenerife, Extremadura and Liverpool.

“Every single club I was there, I was fighting for them. If you analyse things in the context, what you are expecting from your manager is to fight for your club, and I will do that.

“And why a lot of fans in a lot of these cities love me is because I was giving everything for them. If you analyse this in the context, then it is very clear I will do the same for Everton.”

Benitez confirmed Duncan Ferguson will be an important part of his backroom team.