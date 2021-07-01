Play video

A gang who burst into a house in Liverpool in an armed robbery threatening a couple and their newborn baby before making off with six American Bulldog puppies have been jailed.

The men were armed with weapons, including machetes and an imitation firearm and forced their way into a house in Old Swan in Liverpool on 18 October 2020.

They threatened the family and demanded cash, before leaving with the puppies and a VW Golf that was parked outside.

None of the family were injured but were left "extremely shaken" by their ordeal.

The car and all of the dogs were later recovered.

Anthony Ainsworth, Lewis Prendergast and Stephen Prendergast Credit: Merseyside Police

22-year-old Anthony Ainsworth from Old Swan was sentenced to 10 years and nine months for conspiracy to commit robbery.

24-year-old Lewis Prendergast from Kensington was sentenced to nine years and nine months for conspiracy to commit robbery and having a bladed article.

43-year-old Stephen Prendergast from Old Swan was sentenced to 10 years and nine months for conspiracy to commit robbery; having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence; and having a bladed article.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, from Old Swan was sentenced to four years and two months for conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Speaking after their sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court, Detective Chief Inspector Sarbjit Kaur said:

The appalling attack last October saw the victims terrified and threatened with weapons, and left them extremely distressed. "That the puppies were found offered a little consolation, and we hope that today’s sentencings provide further comfort as they look to recover Detective Chief Inspector Sarbjit Kaur

He added "Burglary and robbery cause a significant impact on all of those who are targeted, and key to reducing them is often information we receive directly, anonymously or via partner agencies.

"Tell us what you know and we will keep removing those responsible from the communities they affect."