Ex-Corrie star says it's great to be performing again as new play gets underway in front of live audience
Andrew is probably best known for long-running TV stints in the Bill and Coronation Street now he's returning to Unity Theatre where he's a patron for its first live production since March 2020.
He says the theatre is a jewel in the crown of North West arts.
Following its critically acclaimed sell-out premiere at Liverpool Theatre Festival in September, Swan Song, a revised comedy by acclaimed playwright Jonathan Harvey, is heading out on a northern tour in July following its rescheduled February dates due to lockdown.
The one-man play is directed by BAFTA award-winning director Noreen Kershaw and produced by Bill Elms.
The play has opened at Liverpool's Unity Theatre for six performances over three nights. The show then moves on to reopen the Little Theatre in Southport, Dukes Theatre in Lancaster, and City Varieties in Leeds.
Swan Song is a bittersweet comedy written by Jonathan Harvey. Set in Liverpool, it is Christmas 1997, the world is changing and in the staff room, Gay, forty-something, English teacher Dave Titswell finds that not all change is welcome. He has a crush, but life, love, and work are never straight forward for Dave. Will a school trip to The Lakes change things for the better, or make things decidedly worse?