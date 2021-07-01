Andrew is probably best known for long-running TV stints in the Bill and Coronation Street now he's returning to Unity Theatre where he's a patron for its first live production since March 2020.

He says the theatre is a jewel in the crown of North West arts.

We've all missed going to the theatre. TV and film changes but theatre never changes. It's always about live audiences and I'm thrilled to be back at Unity Andrew Lancel

Following its critically acclaimed sell-out premiere at Liverpool Theatre Festival in September, Swan Song, a revised comedy by acclaimed playwright Jonathan Harvey, is heading out on a northern tour in July following its rescheduled February dates due to lockdown.

The one-man play is directed by BAFTA award-winning director Noreen Kershaw and produced by Bill Elms.

The play has opened at Liverpool's Unity Theatre for six performances over three nights. The show then moves on to reopen the Little Theatre in Southport, Dukes Theatre in Lancaster, and City Varieties in Leeds.

We're really excited. It's hard out there for theatres but we're all in this together. The show must go on! Andrew Lancel

Swan Song is a bittersweet comedy written by Jonathan Harvey. Set in Liverpool, it is Christmas 1997, the world is changing and in the staff room, Gay, forty-something, English teacher Dave Titswell finds that not all change is welcome. He has a crush, but life, love, and work are never straight forward for Dave. Will a school trip to The Lakes change things for the better, or make things decidedly worse?

