Is there a crisis for cancer patients in the North West?
Video report by Victoria Grimes
There's growing concerns over what some doctors describe as a crisis for cancer patients in the North West.
It's claimed the pandemic has led to delays in people being examined diagnosed and treated.
The backlog means doctors are seeing an increasing number of cancer patients who are already in the later stages of illness and in some cases it could be too late to save them.
Kelly Smith was just 31 when she died of bowel cancer on June 13 after three-and-a-half years living with the disease. Her treatment was stopped during the pandemic.
The government says cancer diagnosis and treatment has remained a top priority throughout the pandemic.