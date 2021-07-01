Is there a crisis for cancer patients in the North West?

Play video

Video report by Victoria Grimes

There's growing concerns over what some doctors describe as a crisis for cancer patients in the North West.

It's claimed the pandemic has led to delays in people being examined diagnosed and treated.

The backlog means doctors are seeing an increasing number of cancer patients who are already in the later stages of illness and in some cases it could be too late to save them.

kelly smith

Kelly Smith was just 31 when she died of bowel cancer on June 13 after three-and-a-half years living with the disease. Her treatment was stopped during the pandemic.

She feared once the chemotherapy was stopped, there was nothing to stop the cancer running wild which is exactly what happened Craig Russel, Kelly's Father

The government says cancer diagnosis and treatment has remained a top priority throughout the pandemic.