Report by Granada Reports correspondent Amy Welch

The financial safety net that has kept hundreds of thousands of people in jobs in the region during the pandemic is being wound up.

The government's furlough scheme, offering support to employees out of work due to the Covid pandemic, is changing from 1 July.

The scheme saw the government pay 80% of wages if their employer had to close or reduce operations.

Employers did not have to contribute, but from 1 July they have to pay 10% of wages, rising to 20% in August, before the scheme is wound up in September.

There are calls for the government to extend furlough, with one Think Tank calling on the scheme to be continued in the North where the pandemic hit the hardest and it will take more time to recover.

But some employers see it as a mixed blessing, and say they need restrictions to lift with the scheme to allow the jobs to return.

Sous chef Zarka Hussain had her hours cut and her salary reduced but after four months of furlough she is back in the kitchen on full pay.

Staff at the high end Wood Restaurant in Manchester rely on tips, but the furlough scheme did not include a service charge, which left them out of pocket.

Head Chef Simon Wood said: "I'm welcoming the change to wind down furlough, it worked for the employee, it kept a lot of people in jobs for a long period of time, but I've said this many times, there's a big difference between helping and thinking that you're helping.

"So while the government will tell you you're getting 80% of your wage, if you ask an employee that works in the service industry then it's actually a 50% pay reduction."While restaurants are ready to get back to normal, they say they need the government to lift restrictions.

There is also a worry some staff will not come back.

Courtyard 36, a bar in Bolton, says it had staff walk out the day before it was due to finally reopen.

Unfortunately it's meant furlough to retain jobs has not done what it was intended to do and retain that job for the person to come back to because now I have a job and I don't have the person. Rebecca Brayshaw, Courtyard 36 owner

Industries including travel agents say they staff but no jobs to give them as restrictions mean many are not taking holidays.

But, one Think Tank says that even if restrictions are removed there will still be industries suffering by what is in place, particularly tourism and international travel.

Paul Swinney, from Centre for Cities, added: "I think then what we should see is a subset of sectors that continue to get some support from government, most likely through furlough."

At Preston Travel Centre, they have not laid anyone off, but say they have no jobs for them to return to when furlough is lifted, and instead say it should be extended while the industry recovers.

Sandra Ollerton said: "We're an industry that has nothing to sell, it's like being a bakers without any bread to sell because we have no holidays to sell, we have very, very few destinations on the green list and until people actually depart on their holiday we've no income at all."

Sugar and Dice Board Games Cafe in Liverpool says it had no choice but to get rid of employees.

Rachel Button said: "I wasn't sure if what if we were starting to pay towards wages and not having staff in if that was going to be the moment we couldn't survive anymore, so I took the decision to let people go.

"It was pretty horrendous to be honest, we're a very close team, we all spend time together outside of work as well as inside of work, so it was kind of like letting family go."