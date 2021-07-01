Kellogg's which is based in Salford is adding technology it believes is a world first to its cereal boxes.

It'll make them more accessible to blind and partially sighted people.

The new boxes will allow a smartphone to detect a code and play back labelling information to shoppers with sight loss.

The information will include allergen details, that can often be in print that is difficult for people with sight difficulties to read.

The idea followed Kellogg's meeting with children from St Vincent's, a specialist school in Liverpool for children with sensory impairment, in 2019, with the firm crediting the pupils for raising the issue.

Kellogg's said it hoped other brands might also work towards making supermarkets more accessible for those with sight loss.