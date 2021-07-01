Prince Harry surprises 10 year old carer from Merseyside

Price Harry made a surprise appearance at a socially distanced garden party to congratulate young charity award winners.

Among them, 10 year old Isaac Vials Moore a young carer from Crosby on Merseyside, who helps look after his younger sister Gwen and his mum, Cora as both have complex health problems.

Harry at the socially distanced garden party Credit: WellChild/PA

Despite his own challenges, Isaac has ADHD and Autism spectrum disorder, he is 'unfailingly kind and supportive' towards his sister.

He also set up a signing class at school to help Gwen communicate with her classmates.

During lockdown Isaac stepped up to help his family, his father a key worker, had to continue working whilst Cora had to retire due to ill health and she and Gwen had to shield.

Play video

Video by WellChild telling Isaac Vials' story

Dr Chris Grime, a Consultant in Paediatric Respiratory Medicine at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on Liverpool, was named winner of the Inspirational Doctor category.

He was nominated by Sarah Mogan, the mother of Harry, a patient under the care of the hospital’s long-term ventilation team.

Harry’s complex health needs mean he can become very ill at any time but Dr Grime seems to make the positive out of everything, even the bad, and helping him to live life to the full. I can’t thank him enough for the difference he has made to our family with his compassion and enthusiasm to help children like Harry Sarah Mogan, Harry's mum

The Duke of Sussex, Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie at the WellChild awards Credit: WellChild/PA

The Duke of Sussex discussed fatherhood with Ed Sheeran, telling him having two children now 'was definitely a juggle'.

Harry gave an insight into family life describing his daughter Lili: “We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

The Duke is back in the UK for the first time since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and will join his brother Prince Williams to unveil a stature to his mother, on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

Harry talks to guests at The WellChild awards. Credit: Antony Thompson/WellChild/PA

The Duke of Sussex since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, the organisation held an extraordinarily special place in my heart.