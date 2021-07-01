Prince Harry surprises 10 year old carer from Merseyside
Price Harry made a surprise appearance at a socially distanced garden party to congratulate young charity award winners.
Among them, 10 year old Isaac Vials Moore a young carer from Crosby on Merseyside, who helps look after his younger sister Gwen and his mum, Cora as both have complex health problems.
Despite his own challenges, Isaac has ADHD and Autism spectrum disorder, he is 'unfailingly kind and supportive' towards his sister.
He also set up a signing class at school to help Gwen communicate with her classmates.
During lockdown Isaac stepped up to help his family, his father a key worker, had to continue working whilst Cora had to retire due to ill health and she and Gwen had to shield.
Video by WellChild telling Isaac Vials' story
Dr Chris Grime, a Consultant in Paediatric Respiratory Medicine at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on Liverpool, was named winner of the Inspirational Doctor category.
He was nominated by Sarah Mogan, the mother of Harry, a patient under the care of the hospital’s long-term ventilation team.
The Duke of Sussex discussed fatherhood with Ed Sheeran, telling him having two children now 'was definitely a juggle'.
Harry gave an insight into family life describing his daughter Lili: “We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”
The Duke is back in the UK for the first time since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and will join his brother Prince Williams to unveil a stature to his mother, on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.
The Duke of Sussex since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, the organisation held an extraordinarily special place in my heart.