Play video

Video report by Lise McNally

A woman nicknamed "the human swan" for her expeditions with migrating birds made a flying visit to Morecambe.

Sacha Dench is a Pied Piper for the environment - traveling all around the UK to tell us how we should be tackle the climate crisis.

Sacha Dench talking to school children Credit: ITV

She said: "I'm in the middle of an expedition to try and fly around the whole coast of Britain in a paramotor because no one has done that before.

"There are changes happening to the planet but the message that I'm hoping to share is one of inspiration that there are plenty of solutions as well."

It is ahead of a major environment conference taking place later this year, and along the way, Sacha will meet people committed to a greener future.

In Morecambe she met school children, who are learning how responding to the climate crisis is a responsibility we can all shoulder together.

Play video

Lily Rose Watt, Jacob Pinder, and Destiny Louis, all aged 10

The 3,000-mile expedition will take in four Eden Project sites, including Morecambe Bay.

Sacha will also be sharing her findings with world leaders when she finishes her journey in Glasgow.