Do you know this man - caught on camera kicking a dog in the head in Stockport
The RSPCA are asking for help to identify a man seen punching and kicking a dog in the head in Stockport.
It happened on Thursday (June 11) near Marbury Road and was caught on camera by a concerned member of the public, who reported it to the RSPCA.
A man wearing dark clothing is seen walking along the street with a grey/black and white collie-type dog on a lead and suddenly he stops and punches the cowering pet.
The dog then crouches down on the pavement and he then kicks the pet in the head.
A few seconds later he is seen to stop again and aim at least six punches on the dog’s head.
Animal rescue officer Sonia Hulme is now investigating the shocking incident and needs help to find the man and check on the dog's welfare.
“I want to hear from him, or anyone who knows who he is, as soon as possible.”
The man was wearing a black shiny coat with a dark grey hood, black trousers and a black beanie hat.
Anyone who thinks they can help should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on
0300 123 8018.