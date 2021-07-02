Do you know this man - caught on camera kicking a dog in the head in Stockport

The RSPCA are asking for help to identify a man seen punching and kicking a dog in the head in Stockport.

It happened on Thursday (June 11) near Marbury Road and was caught on camera by a concerned member of the public, who reported it to the RSPCA.

The man repeatedly punches the dog in the head- can you help identify him? Credit: RSPCA

A man wearing dark clothing is seen walking along the street with a grey/black and white collie-type dog on a lead and suddenly he stops and punches the cowering pet.

The dog then crouches down on the pavement and he then kicks the pet in the head.

A few seconds later he is seen to stop again and aim at least six punches on the dog’s head.

Animal rescue officer Sonia Hulme is now investigating the shocking incident and needs help to find the man and check on the dog's welfare.

This is in a residential area and close to roads so I am hoping others may have seen something and be able to provide me with information as to who this man is. The incident was caught on camera and we have released still images in the hope of someone identifying this person. Sonia Hulme, RSPCA

“I want to hear from him, or anyone who knows who he is, as soon as possible.”

The man was wearing a black shiny coat with a dark grey hood, black trousers and a black beanie hat.

I am worried about this dog and am very keen to check that he or she is okay. Sonia Hulme, Animal welfare officer

Anyone who thinks they can help should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on

0300 123 8018.