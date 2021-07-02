Fundraiser for statue to honour the life of Brian....Epstein

Beatles fans all over the world are being called on to help honour the life of Brian...Epstein.

As a record shop owner, he discovered the Beatles on a lunchtime trip to the famous Cavern Club in Liverpool, and became their manager.

The rest is history. But soon after the Beatles quit touring, he died aged 32 in 1967.

Now, a fundraising appeal, The Brian Epstein Legacy project, has resumed to raise £100,000 for a statue of him in the city where he made his name.

On tour with the Beatles - Brian Epstein was sometimes referred to as the ''Fifth Beatle'' Credit: PA Pictures

A campaign for a statue began in 2019 but was halted by the pandemic. Organisers have now teamed up with the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Association Hall of Fame and Museum.

About a third of the original £60,000 target has been raised, thanks to an anonymous donation of £10,000 and other contributions from all over the world.

But now the target is a minimum of £100,000 to honour Epstein's "energy and vision".

Campaigner Tom Calderbank said: "We now need £40,000 to complete the statue. Once completed, however, the sculpture will be only phase one of the wider project.

"Phase two aims to raise at least another £40,000 to establish a musical instrument library, to give access to music to underprivileged young people across the Liverpool City Region and help develop the next generation of talent.

"Phase three will then look further afield to see what can be achieved to celebrate and develop Brian's legacy.

"We're all very excited at what's to come."

Brian Esptein - died aged only 32 Credit: PA Pictures

Ralph Kluseman, president of the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame and Museum, said: "As a lifelong Beatles fan, and a great admirer of Brian Epstein's vision, drive and determination, I'm really pleased to be connected with the project - and with the dedicated team based in Liverpool.

Brian needs his legacy to be recognised and we want to help - without him the world would never have been blessed with The Beatles and so much more. Ralph Kluseman, President of Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame

Epstein, also managed Cilla Black, Gerry And The Pacemakers, Billy J Kramer & The Dakotas, The Chants, The Scaffold and The Moody Blues.

More information about the Epstein statue fundraiser can be found here