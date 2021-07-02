Giving back to his home town - boxing star Jamie Moore opens gym

Former boxing hero Jamie Moore has spoken of his pride at opening a new gym in his home town.

Walkden Amateur Boxing Club was all set to open its doors in the spring of 2020 but was halted by the Covid pandemic. Now it echoes to the sound of local children getting active and learning new skills.

Along with keen novice and amateur boxers from the Walkden area of Salford, those attending the club will also include young people Salford Youth Services have engaged to try out boxing taster sessions.

The new Walkden Amateur Boxing Club Credit: ITV Granada

The new gym based at Walkden Town Centre, in partnership with Maverick Stars Trust, has been a labour of love for the former British and European champion.

“I’ve been working with Maverick Stars for more than two years to get the project off the ground, but it’s been a dream of mine for much longer,” Jamie said.

"I grew up in Walkden and still live here. I know what this club will do for local kids and the wider community. I’m delighted we’re up and running and destined to get bigger and better."

Jamie Moore in the ring during his days as a fighter. Credit: Press Association

I've sat behind the counter sometimes and watched them come through the door and I've been close to tears thinking 'Wow, this is amazing.' Jamie Moore

Jamie recalls how a boxing gym played a key role in his life when he was a teenager.

"A gym opened up in Little Hulton when I was 13 and it changed my life forever," he said.

"That's what's brought me to this point today. There are a lot of problems in this area with anti-social behaviour. I wanted to give the kids that opportunity to get off the streets and give them something else to do.

"I've sat behind the counter sometimes and watched them come through the door and I've been close to tears thinking 'Wow, this is amazing.'"

Local children have enjoyed free sessions since lockdown restrictions eased.

In future, classes will cost £1 for Under 16s and £2 for Over 16s.