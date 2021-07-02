Brian Kidd has announced he is leaving Manchester City after 12 years as a coach at the club.

Kidd, 72, helped the club to five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cup titles during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

After first joining as technical development manager, Kidd became assistant to Roberto Mancini in December 2009, remaining on the coaching staff under both Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

Cup of joy - Kidd helped City to five Premier League titles Credit: PA Pictures

"It has been a privilege to be part of such an exciting chapter in this club's history," Kidd said on the club's website.

"I can only thank Pep, Roberto and Manuel for their leadership during a period of huge change and challenges for everyone involved here. I hope to have offered them enough help and support along the way to have made a difference and played a small role in the different teams' successes.

Having also played for Manchester City, it was very special to return and throughout the last 12 years I have felt the warmth of the leadership, the staff and of the fans throughout. I am incredibly grateful to all of them. Brian Kidd

Brian Kidd also served under Roberto Mancini Credit: PA Pictures

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola added: ''Brian Kidd is a legend in this country. Not only for what he has done here at Manchester City, but at other clubs throughout his incredible career.

“He has been so important to me during my time at the Club, and I am sure to Roberto and Manuel also. He has so much respect in our dressing room, from myself, my coaches and most importantly the players.

“His experience has helped us to achieve something very special during his time here and I speak for everyone at Manchester City when I thank him for everything he has done.”